Tonganoxie High boys wrestling went from zero to four in about a year.

The Chieftains had come oh so close in the past getting their first state champion in program history and then came last year, when Tonganoxie secured to state titles.

And then came this year, and the serendipitous scenario played out again.

Tonganoxie senior Connor Searcy and sophomore Grayson Sonntag won state titles Saturday at the Kansas Class 4A Wrestling Championships at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Searcy, in fact, repeated as champion after winning a state title last year, along with former THS wrestler Korbin Riedel.

Sonntag, meanwhile, won a state title Saturday also after taking third a year ago.

Fellow sophomore Gabriel Bailey also medaled for Tonganoxie, as he won bronze with a third-place finish — just like Sonntag a year ago.

THS had its best finish in school history in the team standings with a fourth-place performance.

The team actually had more points last season (76) than this season (73) at state, but finished seventh as a team in 2019.

Chanute won the meet with 151 points, while defending champion Marysville placed second with 94. Andale finished third with 88.5.

106

Grant Kelly (fr., 15-18) vs. Independence’s Braden Brimm (jr., 17-9), L, by fall (2:26)

Kelly (15-19) vs. Abilene’s Christophe McClanahan (fr., 26-15), L, fall (3:40)

113

Dustin Robinson (sr. 12-20) vs. Pratt’s Devon Weber (jr., 35-1), L, technical fall (15-0, 2:46)

Robinson (13-20) vs. Abilene’s Cooper Wuthnow (soph., 16-16), W, forfeit.

Robinson (13-21) vs. Concordia's Jordan Anguish (sr., 33-11), L, maj. dec. (14-0)

120

Grayson Sonntag (soph., 41-2) vs. Wamego’s Tayke Weber (fr., 21-14), W, tech fall (17-2, 4:08)

Sonntag (42-2) vs. Chanute’s Trey Dillow (fr., 30-14), W, tech fall (19-3, 4:39)

Sonntag (43-2) vs. Colby's Tyler Voss (soph., 38-2), W, major decision (9-0)

Championship match

Sonntag (44-2) def. Mulvane's Chadwick Stahl (jr., 42-2), dec. (10-6)

Sonntag wins first state title after placing third as a freshman at the 2019 Class 4A State Championships.

145

Gabriel Bailey (soph., 37-7) vs. Towanda-Circle’s Jaquez Hill (sr., 24-16), W, fall (3:44)

Bailey (37-8) vs. Marysville’s Jonny Crome (sr., 37-4), L, fall (3:44)

Bailey (38-8) vs. Chapman's Justin Wisner-McLane (fr., 26-8), W, dec. (5-0)

Bailey (39-8) vs. Columbus' Christian Engroff (jr., 21-11), W, dec. (7-6)

Bailey (40-8) vs. Justus McDaniel (sr., 33-4), Scott City, W, dec. (4-2)

Consolation finals

Bailey (41-8) vs. Iola's Trent Jones (soph., 29-6), dec. (1-0)

Bailey places third at state in first appearance.

182

Connor Bruch (soph., 21-21) vs. Chanute’s Brayden Dillow (jr., 41-1), L, tech fall (16-0, 4:00)

Bruch (21-22) vs. Pratt's Iziah Cook (jr., 23-14), L, decision (6-3)

220

Connor Searcy (sr., 41-1) vs. Nickerson’s Michael Schneider (jr., 33-14), W, fall (1:51)

Searcy (42-1) vs. Kenny Fehrman (jr., 38-4), W, fall (1:17)

Searcy (43-1) vs. Chapman's Zachery Farris, W, dec. (7-3)

Championship match

Searcy (44-1) vs. Andale's Cayden Winter (jr., 22-6), W, fall (3:04)

Searcy wins state title for second consecutive year. He was a state qualifier all four years of his career at THS and a three-time medalst, having also placed fourth in 2018.