A vacant Tonganoxie City Council member position has attracted eight applicants.

The interested residents all submitted their applications by Friday’s deadline at City Hall.

The position became vacant with Dave Bennett’s announced resignation Nov. 18.

The City Council likely will review applications at and make a decision at the Jan. 6 meeting, which also will be the first meeting for the new council.

Residents who have submitted applications were Laura Eichrel, Jeremy Albert, Alexander Wiley, Jennifer Kohl, current Council Member Curtis Oroke, former Council Member Chris Donnelly. Tonganoxie Planning Commission member Zack Stoltenberg and Jennifer McCutchen.

Oroke currently is on the council, but he lost a re-election bid in November. The top two vote-getters won election, as Lisa Patterson and Jake Dale got the most votes in a field of four, which also had Oroke and Stoltenberg. Oroke was the No. 3 vote-getter and Stoltenberg No. 4.

Donnelly is a former council member who lost re-election in 2017.

A Tonganoxie Planning Commissioner position (city resident) on the planning commission also is vacant.

Applications will be reviewed at a future City Council meeting.

A deadline has not been set. John Kirk is the lone applicant so far for that position.

If for some reason the new council did not select someone to take Bennett’s spot, the council still would have until Jan. 17 to make a decision, as it has 60 days from a resignation to make an appointment.

If the council doesn’t make a selection by the end of the 60 days, the decision goes to the voters for a special election, which also comes with an added cost because it doesn’t take place during a regularly scheduled election.