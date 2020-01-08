Chieftain watch and community organizations are coming together to offer a seminar about human trafficking.

The seminar, which is open to all adults, will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

“Are Your Kids Safe?” is a seminar that helps in preventing youths from avoiding digital dangers.

Chieftain Watch is a newly created student safety team comprised of THS peers.

Tonganoxie Business Association, Tonganoxie police and local churches have joined together to bring the seminar to the school district.

Assemblies at THS, Tonganoxie Middle School and Tonganoxie Elementary School (grades 3-5) will be Jan. 16 during the school day.