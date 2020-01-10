Archive for Friday, January 10, 2020

Impending weather forces cancellation of Tonganoxie High athletics events

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

By Shawn Linenberger

January 10, 2020

The winter weather expected to hit the area starting Friday evening has forced school officials to cancel weekend activities.

Tonganoxie High boys and girls basketball games that were to be played tonight have been postponed.

Wrestling meets Saturday at Bonner Springs and Blue Valley Southwest also have been canceled, as has Saturday's powerlifting meet in Lansing.

