The Tonganoxie High boys basketball team opened the 2020 portion of its schedule with a dominating victory.

THS defeated Baldwin, 62-27, Jan. 7 in Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie led, 10-6, after the first quarter, but a big second quarter set the tone. The Chieftains outscored the Bulldogs, 22-9, in that period. THS outscored Baldwin in every quarter on its way to the Frontier League victory.

Rylee Beach led the Chieftains in scoring with a game-high 16 points.

Elijah Tyner also was in double figures with 10. Blake Poje chipped in nine, Heston Robbins eight and Zane Novotney seven. Adrian Sucedo-Mendoza scored five, Andrew Wilson four and Tucker Isaacs two. Sam Kleidosty rounded out scoring with one point.

Carson Clark led the Bulldogs in scoring with nine points.

Tonganoxie finished the night with six three-pointers (6-for-21), including three from Beach, who went 3-for-5 from behind the arc. Poje, Saucedo-Mendoza and Novotney also scored 3’s for the Chieftains.

Overall, THS shot 49 percent from the field (20-for-41) and 67 percent (4-for-6) from the free-throw line.

Baldwin shot 36 percent (10-for-28) from the field and 25 percent (1-for-4) from the free-throw line.

Robbins led Tonganoxie in rebounds with six, while Poje and Beach each had five.

Tyner led the team in steals with six. Beach also had five steals. Tyner, Novotney and Beach each had three assists.

Tonganoxie improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Frontier League play. Baldwin dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in Frontier League play.

Tonganoxie was supposed to play this past Friday at Ottawa, but inclement weather postponed the game.

THS played Tuesday against Piper in Kansas City, Kan., after The Mirror’s deadline. The team is back home Friday against Spring Hill with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

SHHS is 3-4 entering this week’s action. The Broncos also are competiting in Class 5A this season.

Tonganoxie will follow that home game against Spring Hill with a full week of home games — THS will be host all of next week to the 61st annual Tonganoxie Invitational.

THS has another home game Jan. 28 against Heritage Christian Academy before playing Feb. 4 at Meriden against Jeff West. The Chieftains then are back home Feb. 4 for another nonconference game, this time against Shawnee Heights.

THS then plays Feb. 7 at Bonner Springs and Feb. 11 at Baldwin, before playing Feb. 18 in Kansas City, Kan., against Bishop Ward. The regular season concludes with a home game Feb. 21 against Paola, makeup game Feb. 24 at Ottawa and home game Feb. 25 against Atchison.