The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team got behind early in a Frontier League contest earlier this month and couldn’t recover.

THS fell Jan. 7 to Baldwin, 50-33, at home.

The Bulldogs jumped out to 16-5 lead in the first quarter. BHS outscored Tonganoxie just 6-5 in the second quarter, but a 16-4 third-quarter advantage for Baldwin pretty much put the game out of reach. Tonganoxie did respond with 19 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t make up the early deficit.

THS fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in Frontier League play. Baldwin improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Frontier League play. The Bulldogs’ lone loss so far was a Jan. 4 setback at Basehor-Linwood, 46-44.

Tonganoxie was supposed to play Friday at Ottawa in another Frontier League battle, but inclement weather postponed the game.

THS played Tuesday against Piper in Kansas City, Kan., after The Mirror’s deadline. The team is back home Friday against Spring Hill with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. SHHS was 3-4 on the season heading into this week’s action.

Tonganoxie will follow that home game against the Broncos with a full week of home games — THS will be home all of next week with the 61st annual Tonganoxie Invitational.

THS has another home game Jan. 28 against Heritage Christian Academy before playing Feb. 4 at Meriden against Jeff West.