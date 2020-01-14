Basketball enthusiasts can get their fix next week in Tonganoxie.

This year’s Tonganoxie Invitational Basketball Tournament starts Monday.

Teams joining Tonganoxie on the boys side are Bonner Springs, De Soto, Eudora, Maranatha Christian Academy, Metro Academy, Olathe West and Wamego.

Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Eudora, Metro Academy, Sumner Academy and Wamego will be in the bracket with THS on the girls side.

Games will start Monday and conclude Jan. 26.

This year’s tournament marks the 61st installment of the annual invitational.

First-round games for the boys bracket, to be played Monday, are: Olathe West vs. Bonner Springs (3 p.m.), Eudora vs. Metro Academy (4:30 p.m.), Maranatha Christian Academy vs. Wamego (6 p.m.) and De Soto vs. Tonganoxie (7:30 p.m.). Winners of the first two games play each other in the championship semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, while the winner of the last two games play each other in the championship semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Consolation semifinals match up the losing teams of the first two games at 6 p.m. Thursday and the losing teams of the second two games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Games Saturday will determine seventh place (2:30 p.m., west gymnasium), fifth place (5:30 p.m., west gymnasium), third place (3:30 p.m., main gymnasium) and championship (7 p.m., main gymnasium).

Quarterfinal games for the girls bracket will be played Tuesday.

De Soto and Bishop Ward play at 3 p.m., while Eudora and Metro Academy square off at 4:30 p.m. Wamego takes on Bonner Springs at 6 p.m. and Sumner Academy meets host Tonganoxie at 7:30 p.m.

Winners of the first two games meet at 3 p.m. Friday and winners of the second two games meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the championship semifinals.

Losing teams in the first two games play at 3 p.m. Thursday and the second two games at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

Saturday's games will start with the seventh-place game at 1 p.m. in the west gymnasium. The fifth-place game will be 4 p.m. in the west gymnasium, third place at 2 p.m. in the main gymnasium and the championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the main gymnasium.