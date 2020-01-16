Archive for Thursday, January 16, 2020
Area schools cancel Friday classes due to anticipated inclement weather
January 16, 2020
Tonganoxie USD 464, Genesis Christian Academy and McLouth USD 342 are among many area schools canceling Friday classes due to anticipated inclement weather.
All Leavenworth County public schools have canceled Friday classes, as have Lawrence, Eudora, Piper and Bonner Springs districts.
