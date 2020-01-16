Archive for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Area schools cancel Friday classes due to anticipated inclement weather

By Shawn Linenberger

January 16, 2020

Tonganoxie USD 464, Genesis Christian Academy and McLouth USD 342 are among many area schools canceling Friday classes due to anticipated inclement weather.

All Leavenworth County public schools have canceled Friday classes, as have Lawrence, Eudora, Piper and Bonner Springs districts.

