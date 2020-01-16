McLouth High boys basketball is off to a strong start.

The Bulldogs were 4-1 overall and 4-1 in Northeast Kansas League play heading into Tuesday’s game against Maur Hill.

The game against the Junior Ravens took place after The Mirror’s print deadline, though the game shaped up to be a good one on paper. Maur Hill entered the game undefeated at 5-0.

McLouth’s lone loss was to Valley Falls, 53-45, in the season opener.

Since then, MHS has defeated Jefferson County North (64-53), Horton (54-11), Atchison County (60-35) and Oskaloosa (48-31).

The MHS girls team continues to work for its first victory of the season.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 overall and 0-5 in NEKL play.