McLouth also will be the site of a week of basketball with the McLouth Invitational Tournament.

Brackets have been finalized for the MIT.

For the boys bracket, No. 1 Maur Hill takes on No. 8 Silver Lake, No. 4 Jeff West faces No. 5 Hiawatha and No. 3 Cair Paravel faces No. 6 Veritas Christian. No. 2 McLouth takes on No. 7 Wathena-Riverside in the first round.

The girls bracket has No. 1 Cair Paravel against No. 8 Kansas City Christian, No. 4 Jeff West against No. 5 Bishop Seabury and No. 3 Silver Lake against No. 6 McLouth. No. 2 Maur Hill takes on No. 7 Wathena-Riverside in the final first-round game.

Monday games will be the Cair Paravel-KC Christian girls at 6 p.m. at the Gold Gymnasium, Maur Hill-Riverside girls at 6:15 p.m. at the Purple Gymnasium, Maur Hill-Silver Lake boys at 8 p.m. at the Purple Gymnasium and McLouth-Riverside boys at 8:15 p.m. at the Gold Gymnasium.

Tuesday games will be Silver Lake-McLouth girls at 6 p.m. at the Gold Gym, Jeff West-Bishop Seabury girls at 6:15 p.m. at the Purple Gym, Cair Paravel-Veritas Christian boys at 8 p.m. at the Gold Gym and Jeff West-Hiawatha boys at 8:15 p.m. at the Purple Gym.

Championship semifinal games will be played Jan. 23 and consolation semifinals Jan. 24.

Final-round games will be played starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. The championship girls game starts at 6 p.m. and boys at 8 p.m. Jan. 25.