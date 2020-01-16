Archive for Thursday, January 16, 2020
Tonganoxie High basketball games moving up to today due to anticipated inclement weather
January 16, 2020
Tonganoxie High boys and basketball games scheduled for Friday against Spring Hill at home now will be played today.
Times for all games will be the same, but games were moved up a day due to the threat of inclement weather expected to hit the area starting Friday evening.
