Oh so close.

The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team trailed Spring Hill, 32-28, late in a Frontier League game Thursday that had been back-and-forth all night.

But then came an and-1 from Morgan Brusven that made it 32-31 after the junior’s old-fashioned three-point play.

Then came a Raegan Seba drive to the bucket that made it 34-33.

She later knocked in a free throw and it was 36-34.

THS had a chance to win or force overtime when a foul was called on a last-second drive to the bucket.

But instead of an and-1 or two shots, the referee called a charge on the drive as time expired and the Broncos escaped with a 36-34 victory.

THS coach Mitch Loomis said it was a tough loss, but the team just needs to keep working on little things as it pushes toward the postseason.

“The effort’s been good,” Loomis said, noting that the team’s “physicality” has been at a good level also.

He said the team is working to get better while also playing a brutal schedule. The Chieftains have played five ranked teams already this season with the halfway point approaching.

A big area for his team to focus on improving is confidence, especially offensively.

Brusven and Seba led the Chieftains in scoring against the Broncos with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Spring Hill improved to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in Frontier League play on the season, while THS dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in league play.

THS played Sumner Academy on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Tonganoxie Invitational, but the game took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Spring Hill 36, Tonganoxie 34

SHHS 7 6 14 9 — 36



THS 10 6 10 8 — 34

Spring Hill — Dowd 0 2-2 2, Milroy 2(1) 4-6 9, Anderson 0 0-1 0, Dowson 0 1-4 1, Frank 3 3-8 9, Weber 0 2-2 2, Powell 1 1-1 3, Oakes 1 0-0 2, Popovich 2 1-2 5. Totals 9(1) 14-25

Tonganoxie — Sunderland 1 2-2 4, Brusven 3 5-7 11, Seba 3(1) 3-5 10, Gray 3(1) 0-0 7, Rickard 1 0-0 2. Totals 11(2) 10-14 34.