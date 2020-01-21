The 61st annual Tonganoxie Invitational will continue Thursday and finsh up Friday.

Teams with Tonganoxie on the boys side are Bonner Springs, De Soto, Eudora, Maranatha Christian Academy, Metro Academy, Olathe West and Wamego.

Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Eudora, Metro Academy, Sumner Academy and Wamego are on the bracket with THS on the girls side.

Olathe West defeated Bonner Springs, Metro Academy outlasted Eudora, Wamego defeated Maranatha and De Soto beat Tonganoxie in boys quarterfinal games Monday.

Consolation semifinals match up the losing teams of the first two games at 6 p.m. Thursday and the losing teams of the second two games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Games Saturday will determine seventh place (2:30 p.m., west gymnasium), fifth place (5:30 p.m., west gymnasium), third place (3:30 p.m., main gymnasium) and championship (7 p.m., main gymnasium).

Quarterfinal games for the girls bracket were played Tuesday after The Mirror’s afternoon print deadline.

De Soto and Bishop Ward played the first game, Eudora and Metro Academy the second, Wamego and Bonner Springs the third and Sumner Academy and Tonganoxie the final game.

Winners of the first two games meet at 3 p.m. Friday and winners of the second two games meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the championship semifinals.

Losing teams in the first two games play at 3 p.m. Thursday and the second two games at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

Saturday’s games will start with the seventh-place game at 1 p.m. in the west gymnasium. The fifth-place game will be 4 p.m. in the west gymnasium, third place at 2 p.m. in the main gymnasium and the championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the main gymnasium on the Tonganoxie High east campus.