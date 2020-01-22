Archive for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

By Shawn Linenberger

January 22, 2020

The 33rd annual McLouth Invitational Tournament started Monday.

In girls play, No. 1 Cair Paravel defeated No. 8 Kansas City Christian, 42-30, and No. 2 Maur Hill squeaked by No. 7 Wathena-Riverside, 41-39.

In Boys games, No. 1 Maur Hill outlasted No. 8 Silver Lake, 57-47, while No. 2 McLouth defeated No. 7 Wathena-Riverside, 48-31.

Games that took place after The Mirror’s deadline Tuesday were No. 4 Jeff West vs. No. 5 Hiawatha and No. 3 Cair Paravel against No. 6 Veritas Christian in the boys quaterfinal action and No. 4 Jeff West against No. 5 Bishop Seabury and No. 3 Silver Lake against No. 6 McLouth in girls quaterfinal action.

Championship semifinal games will be played Thursday and consolation semifinals Friday.

Final-round games will be played starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The championship girls game starts at 6 p.m. and boys at 8 p.m. Saturday.

