The calendar has turned, and with it a new year.

But what might we expect in Tonganoixe moving forward into 2020?

Officials have been promoting the Tonganoxie Business Park as the city grows to the south. Unilock is the lone occupant, but city officials hope that more companies will look to make it their business’ home.

New businesses and a new library were noticeable additions to Tonganoxie in 2019, but what likely will be more noticeable in 2020 is another wave of residential building — and a variety of buildings at that.

Rural Housing Incentive Districts will be part of the plans for multi-family residences north of the new library in the area known as the School Yard Townhomes and in an area known as the West Village development between Vintage Park and the new Casey’s General Store on the west side of U.S. Highway 24-40.

That development calls for a 36-unit apartment building with one- and two-bedroom options, along with 21 one- and two-bedroom villas.

There also are 72 town homes on 36 lots in the area being developed to the north of what now is the business center east of Brothers Market.

City Manager George Brajkovic said the Jackson Heights subdivision likely will be finished out with 19 more single-family homes.

Brajkovic pointed to both West Village and the School Yard developments as encouraging investments in the community.

West Village is projected to be a $7-$8 million project, while the School Yard, along with the library, are making that repurposed lot that for decades was home to Tonganoxie school district buildings, the last being the longstanding former Tonganoxie Elementary School. Those projects combine to be about a $12 million investment, Brajkovic said.

Looking forward, Brajkovic said 14th Street could be a high priority that could include some Kansas Department of Transportation work with improvements connecting to U.S. Highway 24-40.

Brajkovic said that in the last five years Basehor and areas in the county have been where the most housing growth has been in Leavenworth County “and then Tonganoxie, Leavenworth, Lansing somewhere in the mix.”

But that has shifted to Basehor and Tonganoxie being the leaders in building permits throughout the county.

Other projects that will shape Tonganoxie in 2020 will be the start of the $51.4 million upgrade to the Tonganoxie High School campus and continued street improvements that are funded through the 20-year 3/4-cent sales tax that voters approved to fund the new library and various street improvements.

District patrons approved the school bond issue this past November by a 93-vote margin.