The Bobcat Classic always is one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

Tonganoxie High finished in the middle of the pack at this year’s boys wrestling meet.

THS placed 14th out of 23 teams with 82.5 points.

St. Thomas Aquinas won the meet with 162 points. The Saints needed a tiebreaker to defeat Underwood (Iowa), which also had 162.

Grayson Sonntag and Connor Searcy each placed second at the meet.

Sonntag moved to 22-2 on the year after the meet. He went 5-0 on the day entering the 120-pound division championship. Underwood’s Stevie Barnes (38-1) won the match by an 8-2 decision.

Searcy suffered his first loss of the season in the 220 finals.

The senior now is 24-1 after getting pinned by St. James Academy’s Cade Lautt right before regulation was to end. Lautt got the pin with eight seconds left in the match. Searcy had won by fall in quick matches twice before earning a bye, an injury default win and another pin in the first period.

The senior won his semifinal match with a 3-2 victory against Chapman’s Zachery Ferris. Searcy handed his fellow Class 4A wrestler his first loss of the season.

Tonganoxie’s other medal came at 145.

Gabe Bailey (21-5) finished the day in third with a 12-6 decision over Eudora’s Cael Lynch in the third-place match.

Mill Valley placed third with 149 points.

St. James finished fourth (117.5), Gardner-Edgerton fifth (111), Bonner Springs sixth (104), Lansing seventh (99), Piper eighth (98), Basehor-Linwood ninth (97) and Frontenac 10th (87).

Junction City nabbed 11th (86), Santa Fe Trail 12th (85.5) and Abilene 13th (83).

The field after Tonganoxie was Rossville 15th (81), Fort Scott 16th (71), Turner 17th (62), Paola 18th (48), Columbus 19th (39), Chapman 20th (33.5) Lawrence High 21st (32.5), Eudora 22nd (31.5) and Pittsburg 23rd (26).

Tonganoxie’s next meet starts at 4 p.m. Friday at De Soto. The two-day tournament will conclude Saturday.

THS girls wrestlers place ninth

The Tonganoxie High girls wrestling team again collected some medals at a weekend meet.

The Chieftains had four wrestlers medal Saturday at Basehor-Linwood, including two gold medals.

Meghan Heskett and Kaitlyn Mitchell both placed first, while Jordyn Bosley finished second and Holly Colvert third.

Tonganoxie finished ninth overall out of 16 teams at BLHS.

Washburn Rural won the meet with 158 points, while Fort Scott placed second with 102 and Emporia fourth with 72.

Basehor-Linwood placed fourth (64.5), Spring Hill fifth (58), Paola sixth (47.5), Garnder-Edgerton seventh (42), Platte County (Mo.) eighth (36.5 and then Junction City 10th (28), Ottawa 11th (26.5) and Piper 12th (22).

Atchison County placed 13th (13.5), Lansing 14th (13), Chapman 15th (10.5) and Lawrence 16th (0).

Tonganoxie’s next competition is Feb. 1 with a tournament at Washburn Rural.

The meet starts at 9 a.m. that day.