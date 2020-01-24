Archive for Friday, January 24, 2020
No school Friday for Tonganoxie, McLouth or Genesis Christian Academy
January 24, 2020
Inclement weather has forced the cancellation of Friday classes for the second consecutive week in Tonganoxie and McLouth.
There will be no school Friday for Tonganoxie USD 464, McLouth USD 342 or Genesis Christian Academy.
Other area school districts canceling classes are Basehor-Linwood, Lansing, Pleasant Ridge, PIper and Bonner Springs.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment