Tonganoxie Invitational finishing Saturday with updated schedule
January 25, 2020
This week's weather has caused some changes for the 61st annual Tonganoxie Invitational.
Start times have been moved around a bit for Saturday, the final day of this year's tournament.
Inclement weather Friday forced many schools to cancel classes Friday. Although several teams that canceled school Friday were able to play in athletics later Friday, Sumner Academy was not, due to district policy. KCK public schools cannot participate in extracurricular events on days when school has been canceled for inclement weather, so the Sabres weren't able to compete in their semifinal game Friday against Bonner Springs.
Sumner now will take on Eudora and Bonner Springs will face De Soto on Saturday.
The boys bracket will continue with games deciding first, third, fifth and seventh places.
The Tonganoxie High girls will look to get their first victory of the tournament Saturday in the seventh-place game against Metro Academy.
THS fell to Sumner, 50-48, in the quarterfinals before running into a buzzsaw that was Wamego in the consolation semifinals. THS lost that game, 44-18.
The Tonganoxie boys lost their quarterfinal game, 61-50, to De Soto, but bounced back with a 61-44 victory in the semifinals against Maranatha Christian Academy.
Tonganoxie takes on Bonner Springs for fifth place Saturday.
GIRLS BRACKET
Seventh place
Tonganoxie vs. Metro Academy, 2:30 p.m. West Gymnasium
Fifth place
Bishop Ward vs. Wamego, 5:30 p.m. West Gymnasium
Championship Bracket Game
Eudora vs. Sumner Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Bracket Game
De Soto vs. Bonner Springs, 6 p.m.
BOYS BRACKET
Seventh place
Eudora vs. Maranatha, 1 p.m. West Gymnasium
Fifth place
Bonner Springs vs. Tonganoxie, 4 p.m. West Gymnasium
Third place
Olathe West vs. Wamego, 4 p.m.
Championship
Metro Academy vs. De Soto, 7:30 p.m.
