Test your Sunflower State knowledge with our Kansas Day 2020 quiz

Sunflowers are starting to pop at Grinter Farms. The field should soon be in prime condition for photos, though the Grinter family warns that recent rains have caused parking areas to still be soggy.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Lisa Scheller. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

January 29, 2020

How much do you know about the state of Kansas?

Sure, it's the 34th state and it is celebrating its 159th birthday today (it was admitted to the Union on Jan. 29, 1861), but what do you know about the people, places and things that make up and relate to the Sunflower State?

Well, to celebrate Kansas Day and test your knowledge of obscure fun facts, feel free to take our quiz.

If you click right here, you will be redirected to the quiz.

Good luck!

