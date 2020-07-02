Archive for Thursday, July 2, 2020
Tonganoxie City Hall closed Friday for observance of Independence Day holiday Saturday
July 2, 2020
Many government offices in Leavenworth County will be closed Friday in observance of the national holiday Saturday.
Tonganoxie City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day on Saturday, as will most Leavenworth County offices. The Leavenworth County Transfer Station will be open Friday, but closed Saturday.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment