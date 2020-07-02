Archive for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Tonganoxie City Hall closed Friday for observance of Independence Day holiday Saturday

A World War I doughboy statue stands outside the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 2, 2020

Many government offices in Leavenworth County will be closed Friday in observance of the national holiday Saturday.

Tonganoxie City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day on Saturday, as will most Leavenworth County offices. The Leavenworth County Transfer Station will be open Friday, but closed Saturday.

