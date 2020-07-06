Local health officials are linking increased COVID-19 cases to the Field of Dreams Athletics Complex near Basehor.

The Leavenworth County Health Department said Monday that it has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases from contact tracing investigations related to the complex at 14333 Fairmount Road.

Anyone who was at Field of Dreams on June 29 or 30 is at risk of exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms, the release said.

It’s recommended that anyone experiencing the following symptoms contact their primary care provider:

• Fever of 100.4 F or higher

Chills

• Rigors

• Myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

• Malaise

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

• New olfactory and taste disorders

• Diarrhea

LCHD also reminds residents of common health practices to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. If soap and water aren’t available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Wear a mask in public places when social distancing is not possible.