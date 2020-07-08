A Fort Leavenworth resident now is a second lieutenant with Clemson University ROTC.

Katharine Ahsley Bolen recently was appointed second lieutenant during a joint online ceremony for Clemson University’s Army and Air Force ROTC units.

There were 50 second lieutenants commissioned during the ceremony, 25 in the Air Force ROTC and 25 in the Army ROTC.

The ceremony featured guest speaker Maj. Gen. Donald E. (Ed) Jackson. MG Jackson received his commission as an engineer officer from Clemson University in 1986.

Bolen also participated in a Silver Dollar Salute ceremony in a smaller video teleconference with family and friends. It marks the first salute received by the officer from an enlisted member. As a sign of mutual respect, the officer presents the enlisted member with a silver dollar.

Bolen’s major is political science at the Clemson, S.C., university.