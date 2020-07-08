An uptick in positive COVID-19 tests has led the Kansas football program to suspend its voluntary summer workouts, KU officials announced Friday morning.

Twelve football players have now tested positive for COVID-19, and KU is requiring a 14-day self-quarantine for all football players and staff members.

The number of positive tests is four times what the figure was on Monday morning, the last time the program released information about testing.

“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control (have) made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” KU coach Les Miles said in a statement.

Miles said trainers and doctors with Kansas Team Health would have daily communication with the players who tested positive in order to monitor the situation.

“We will follow medical recommendations on returning to activities,” he added.

At the conclusion of the 14-day self-quarantine, all student-athletes and staff will be retested to determine whether conditioning activities can resume.

“Our priority remains to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy, especially during this pandemic, and we will follow the recommendations of our medical professionals,” KU Athletic Director Jeff Long said in the release. “We will only resume our preparations after the 14-day quarantine is complete and our student-athletes and staff have been tested for the virus prior to participating in football activities.”

To date, KU has tested 164 student-athletes across multiple sports and found 16 cases of COVID-19 — the 12 from the football program and four from other sports.

A little more than two weeks after the football team was welcomed back to campus for voluntary workouts, athletes from the rest of KU’s fall sports rosters — men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s rowing, women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s golf — were allowed to report to campus for the start of voluntary workouts on Wednesday.

KU officials said in the release that all other fall sports athletes would continue to conduct their voluntary workouts at this time.

“Should positive tests increase, we will follow recommendations from Kansas Team Health and suspend additional sports activities as needed,” the release said.