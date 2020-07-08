Humanities Kansas has awarded a Humanities Kansas CARES Act Relief grant to the Linwood Community Library.

These funds, which total $5,810, are earmarked to support a portion of the library’s personnel and utility costs for a two-month period.

“This grant will help us out during these very difficult times,” said Sharon Moreland-Sender, Linwood library director. “Stefanie (Brown) and Kim (Downing) continue to develop creative and unique ways to bring the community engaging and fun programs.”

Downing is adult programming coordinator and Brown is children’s services assistant at the library.

The Linwood library continues to provide programming for all ages, but in slightly new ways due to COVID. For example, its summer learning program, “Imagine Your Story,” is being offered online and at home this year.

Participants can have complementary art and craft supplies to help complete the various projects, like clothespin dragons. The library also is hosting a Celtic music show on at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with Boys of the Prairie. To accommodate social-distancing recommendations, this event will take place outside. The community is invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy some music and safe socializing.

The Humanities Kansas CARES Act Relief grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are intended to be used for emergency general operating support and staff retention in the humanities and cultural nonprofit sector.

Funding for these grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

Linwood Community Library seeks to be a catalyst in the ongoing support and creation of our community that includes Reno and Sherman townships., according to a press release it sent out last week. To do this, the library is committed to reading, information, space and entertainment (RISE) in support of a vibrant community.

To learn more about the library and its mission and vision, please visit linwoodlibrary.org or call us at 913-301-3686.