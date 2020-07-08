More than 600 students completed their courses for associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees this spring at Washburn University, including some graduates from Leavenworth County.

“These students persevered to complete their studies, never more so than in the last few months,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president. “We weren’t able to properly celebrate their accomplishments with a ceremony in May, but I have no doubt that their futures are bright.”

Here’s the list of local students:

Tonganoxie

Lucas Aitkens, Bachelor’s of business administration in management and entrepreneurship and innovation; Kyle Caldwell of Tonganoxie, with an Associate’s of science in radiological technology

Basehor

Alexis Nichols, Bachelor’s of health science in health services administration

Leavenworth

Kaylee Lowe, Associate’s in laboratory science; Jacob Fandrich, Associate’s in liberal studies

McLouth

Brittney Sechrest, Bachelor’s of applied science in technology administration