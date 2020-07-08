Today's news
McLouth High graduation July 25; MMS promotion also planned
July 8, 2020
The McLouth High Class of 2020 graduation is now planned for late July.
The ceremony will be 8 p.m. July 25 at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.
School officials are planning for a traditional ceremony, though it’s subject to change per any new guidelines announced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McLouth Middle School promotion is 8 p.m. July 24 at the stadium.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment