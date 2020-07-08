Today's news

McLouth High graduation July 25; MMS promotion also planned

McLouth Bulldogs

Enlarge photo.

McLouth Bulldogs

July 8, 2020

The McLouth High Class of 2020 graduation is now planned for late July.

The ceremony will be 8 p.m. July 25 at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

School officials are planning for a traditional ceremony, though it’s subject to change per any new guidelines announced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McLouth Middle School promotion is 8 p.m. July 24 at the stadium.­­

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment