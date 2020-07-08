Voters will have the opportunity to pose questions to local candidates running in the 2020 primary elections.

A meet-the-candidates forum will be 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at VFW Park, 910 E. First St., in Tonganoxie.

Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs for the event.

First State Bank and Trust and Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 are sponsoring the event.