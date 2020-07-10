Families Actively Strengthening Tonganoxie, a workout group open to the local community, will have its final gathering for the foreseeable future on Sunday at Chieftain Park.

FAST will have a kickball game at 6:30 p.m. at the park.

Past and current FAST participants, as well as anyone else is encouraged to participate. The community workout program is going to have a hiatus due to low turnout.