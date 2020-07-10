Archive for Friday, July 10, 2020

Tonganoxie FAST workouts wrapping up with kickball event Sunday

Families Actively Strengthening Tonganoxie workouts

Enlarge photo.

Families Actively Strengthening Tonganoxie workouts

By Shawn Linenberger

July 10, 2020

Families Actively Strengthening Tonganoxie, a workout group open to the local community, will have its final gathering for the foreseeable future on Sunday at Chieftain Park.

FAST will have a kickball game at 6:30 p.m. at the park.

Past and current FAST participants, as well as anyone else is encouraged to participate. The community workout program is going to have a hiatus due to low turnout.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment