Governor to announce plans for schools today

By Shawn Linenberger

July 15, 2020

The details of the fall semester for K-12 schools in Kansas will become clearer Wednesday, as Gov. Laura Kelly will announce her administration’s plan for how the state’s children will be educated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Randy Watson, the Kansas commissioner of education, will join Kelly at 3 p.m. today to discuss the details of the plan, the governor’s office said.

On March 17, Kelly became the first governor in the country to shutter K-12 schools with the hope of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

As of the most current data, released Friday, Kansas has confirmed more than 18,600 cases of the potentially deadly respiratory virus, and cases have been on a sharp uptick in the state in recent weeks as community restrictions loosened. For more about the plan, visit tonganoxiemirror.com.

