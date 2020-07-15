The Tonganoxie school district will look to have a groundbreaking ceremony in October when workers begin construction of the new high school learning center, but officials first may have an issue to address near the site of the future section of the renovated high school.

Erin Merrill with Eskie and Associates gave a project update Monday during the Tonganoxie USD 464 school board’s regular July meeting at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

Merrill said an odor was detected just west of what was the district office parking lot near U.S. Highway 24-40. Officials are working on additional research deeper in the soil in that area.

Merrill asked for any information on additional history of the property. School Board member Drew Overmiller said he had been looking into more of the property’s history and said the Leavenworth County GIS Department had resources that could assist. Crews already have removed the former district office and the building south of the district office where the IT department and some classrooms previously were housed. The underground fuel tanks near the former office already have been removed, so the smell is unrelated to those former tanks.

Otherwise, the timeline has earmarked work on the two-story learning center on the Tonganoxie High School campus getting started in October.