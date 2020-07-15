Tonganoxie has five new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, July 8, according to Monday reports from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

Tonganoxie had been at 17 confirmed cases, but was up to 22 as of Monday.

The county was at 17 new positive community cases, an additional community record and one hospital release between the July 8 report and Friday’s numbers two days later.

Between Friday and Monday, there were 14 new positive community cases and five additional community recoveries. There also were 224 negative results between Friday and Monday; there were 392 negative cases between July 8 and Friday.

LCHD currently is monitoring 72 active cases in the county.

Basehor Field of Dreams canceled activities after two COVID-19 cases were traced to events there late last month. Field of Dreams is resuming baseball and softball league play today, according to the complex’s website.

LCHD now releases COVID-19 statistics Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the same schedule the Kansas Department of Health and Environment uses.