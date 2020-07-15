Archive for Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Tonganoxie school board schedules special meetings
July 15, 2020
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for a special meeting to hear additional project updates for the Tonganoxie High School project.
Another special meeting is planned for July 27 to discuss how the district plans to move forward with the new school year in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion and planning mirrors nationwide discussion among educators and administrators on different scenarios for the new school year as the country continues to deal with the pandemic.
