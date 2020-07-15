Archive for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Tonganoxie school board schedules special meetings

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

July 15, 2020

The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for a special meeting to hear additional project updates for the Tonganoxie High School project.

Another special meeting is planned for July 27 to discuss how the district plans to move forward with the new school year in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussion and planning mirrors nationwide discussion among educators and administrators on different scenarios for the new school year as the country continues to deal with the pandemic.

