Archive for Thursday, July 16, 2020
Contract/work agreements, resignations approved
July 16, 2020
The board approved hires and resignations during the meeting.
Contracts and work agreements were approved for Kirstie Cox, TES second-grade teacher; Angela Trowbridge, THS student council sponsor; and Amy Hoffsett, regular route bus driver.
Resignations were approved for Jordan Welch, TES fourth-grade teacher; Christina Jeannin, THS special education paraprofessional, THS assistant girls basketball coach and THS assistant track coach; and Jacob Miller, TES special education para.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment