The board approved hires and resignations during the meeting.

Contracts and work agreements were approved for Kirstie Cox, TES second-grade teacher; Angela Trowbridge, THS student council sponsor; and Amy Hoffsett, regular route bus driver.

Resignations were approved for Jordan Welch, TES fourth-grade teacher; Christina Jeannin, THS special education paraprofessional, THS assistant girls basketball coach and THS assistant track coach; and Jacob Miller, TES special education para.