Contract/work agreements, resignations approved

Here's a look at the entrance to the new Tonganoxie USD 464 offices at West Haven Baptist Church. The office will be at the church, likely for the next two years, as construction continues at Tonganoxie High School.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 16, 2020

The board approved hires and resignations during the meeting.

Contracts and work agreements were approved for Kirstie Cox, TES second-grade teacher; Angela Trowbridge, THS student council sponsor; and Amy Hoffsett, regular route bus driver.

Resignations were approved for Jordan Welch, TES fourth-grade teacher; Christina Jeannin, THS special education paraprofessional, THS assistant girls basketball coach and THS assistant track coach; and Jacob Miller, TES special education para.

