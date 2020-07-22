The annual Alpha Delta Kappa Craft Show typically held the first Saturday of November at Basehor-Linwood High School will not happen this year.

The organization’s board voted at the July meeting to cancel the event because of health risks to venders, workers and customers.



“We are grateful to the crafters who have already sent applications and made preparations,” said Bev Mills, craft show chair. “We trust that they will understand the reason for the cancellation.”

ADK plans to host the show next year on Nov. 6, 2021. The planned date is consistent with the first Saturday in November. Information will be posted on the Basehor Craft Show Facebook page. Those with questions or concerns may contact ADK at P.O. Box 125, Basehor 66007 or basehorcraftshow@gmail.com.