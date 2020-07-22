Archive for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Kansas Summer Nationals at McLouth Threshing Bee canceled
July 22, 2020
An event this summer at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds has been canceled, Threshing Bee board members announced Sunday on social media.
The Kansas Summer Nationals will not happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns with continuing with the event.
Board members already are planning for the 2021 Kansas Summer Nationals, according to the post.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment