Virtual storytelling program

Author and storyteller Jane Talbot will join the Linwood Community Library live from Northern Ireland via a Zoom program this week.

The virtual event will start at 1 p.m. Thursday. Talbot is the author of the book “The Faerie Thorn and Other Stories.” She will tell a story or two and then will talk about the tradition of oral storytelling, where the stories come from and how they transition into the written format. This is a free program, but those interested will need to email downingk@linwoodlibrary.org in order to receive the Zoom link to attend.

Teen DIY face mask program

Teens ages 13 and older can flex their creative skills at a do-it-yourself tie dye face mask program next month the Linwood Community Library.

The outdoor program, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, will allow teens to tie dye two masks any way they’d like. Social distancing will be followed and participants will need to wear a mask during the program. Those interested must register by either calling the library at 913-301-3686 or emailing downingk@linwoodlibrary.org.