Linwood News: Virtual storytelling program; Teen DIY face mask program

Linwood

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Linwood

Kim Downing

July 22, 2020

Virtual storytelling program

Author and storyteller Jane Talbot will join the Linwood Community Library live from Northern Ireland via a Zoom program this week.

The virtual event will start at 1 p.m. Thursday. Talbot is the author of the book “The Faerie Thorn and Other Stories.” She will tell a story or two and then will talk about the tradition of oral storytelling, where the stories come from and how they transition into the written format. This is a free program, but those interested will need to email downingk@linwoodlibrary.org in order to receive the Zoom link to attend.

Teen DIY face mask program

Teens ages 13 and older can flex their creative skills at a do-it-yourself tie dye face mask program next month the Linwood Community Library.

The outdoor program, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, will allow teens to tie dye two masks any way they’d like. Social distancing will be followed and participants will need to wear a mask during the program. Those interested must register by either calling the library at 913-301-3686 or emailing downingk@linwoodlibrary.org.

