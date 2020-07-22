McLouth Middle School graduation is Friday

McLouth Middle School will celebrate its eighth-grade graduation this week.

The event will start at 8 p.m. Friday at Stan Braksick Sport Complex. A traditional ceremony is planned, but subject to change dependent upon any new information or guidelines that may be declared.

MHS commencement exercises are Saturday at football field

McLouth High School graduation for the Class of 2020 will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stan Braksick Sport Field.

A traditional ceremony is planned, but subject to change dependent upon any new information or guidelines that may be declared.

Preschool, kindergarten roundup set for next week for USD 342

McLouth USD 342 Roundup is being planned for both preschool and kindergarten.

The roundup will be July 30, with the orientation also being available July 31 if needed.

Anyone planning to participate should call the McLouth Elementary School to schedule an appointment by calling 913-796-6152. Reminder: students will need their state-issued birth certificate, physical, proof of residency and current immunizations. All are needed before students start preschool.

Summer Nationals canceled for 2020; organizers planning for 2021 return to McLouth

Due to COVID-19, the Kansas Summer Nationals Pro-Pull, which was scheduled for Aug. 1, at the McLouth Threshing Bee Grounds, has been canceled for 2020.

It was a difficult decision to make, but safety is the top priority, officials said. They are planning for the 2021 Kansas Summer Nationals.

