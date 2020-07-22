Students in McLouth USD 342 are preparing to finally have their graduation celebrations.

McLouth Middle School will have its promotion at 8 p.m. Friday at Stan Braksick Sports Complex and then the McLouth High School Class of 2020 will have its commencement exercises at 8 p.m. Saturday at the football stadium in McLouth.

The school district on Monday announced that it still was moving forward with plans at this time for both MHS and MMS ceremonies. The district released more details for folks looking to attend Friday or Saturday.

“USD 342 is still anticipating holding promotion and graduation ceremonies this week,” the Monday post read. “We continue to see changes in the current Covid-19 situation and will share additional details and information as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience and understanding and we look forward to celebrating our graduates.”

Here are some reminders that the district shared Wednesday on social media:

• Guests of the students/graduates must bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on in the football field and track (the students/graduates will be seated in the bleachers for social distancing measures)

• Masks are highly encouraged for guests and students.

• For those who may be uncomfortable attending or who are not able to attend, each ceremony will be streamed on the school Facebook page. (McLouth USD #342 - Home of the Bulldogs)

• In the interest of safety to others, the district asks that anyone who has traveled outside of Kansas in the past two weeks (e.g. Texas, Arizona, California) to consider watching the livestream in lieu of attendance.

• USD 342 asks that anyone attending maintain proper social distancing whenever possible.

• Rain is not anticipated, but if these events must be moved indoors, the promotion will take place in the Purple Gymnasium and graduation would be take place in the Gold Gymnasium. Also, IF moved indoors, there will also be a six-guest limit per eighth-grader/high school graduate.

Co-valedictorians this year at MHS are Dakota Schupp, Elizabeth Funk and Levi Thomas.

The school district Facebook page has been posting various tributes and congratulations to MHS seniors the last few weeks.

Photos of each member of the McLouth High Class of 2020 also can be found on a special graduation section on page 4A of this week’s print edition of The Mirror.