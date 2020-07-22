Tonganoxie residents have until the end of the month to renew pet licenses and UTV vehicle registrations.

There was a delay in registration due to Tonganoxie City Hall’s lobby being closed during a portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. City Hall now is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Residents have until July 31 to renew licenses.

Anyone with new UTV registrations or renewals will need to contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at 913-369-3754 to schedule inspections. These inspections will need to be completed before arriving at City Hall to finish the registration process. Proof of liability insurance and property taxes paid or a tax waiver are required for registration. UTV Registrations will expire May 31, 2021.

Pet licenses will continue to be half-price through July 31st, 2020. Residents will need to provide proof of rabies vaccination to license their pet. New pet licenses and license renewals will expire April 30, 2021.

In addition, court fines may be paid in person and building permits may be paid for and picked up at City Hall.

For more information, contact City Hall with any questions at 913-845-2620.