The primary for the 2020 election is almost here. Primaries are Aug. 4, with polling sites set to be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. that day.

Local voters also can utilize advance ballot voting by making an appointment at the Leavenworth County Courthouse with the office of County Clerk Janet Klasinski at 913-684-0421.

The deadline for voting in person with advance ballots is noon Aug. 3 at the courthouse in the County Election Office, 300 Walnut St., Suite 106.

Independent candidates also have until noon Aug. 3 to file petitions.

The Leavenworth County Commission will make primary results official with canvassing and certification of election results Aug. 12.

Klasinski’s office will begin mailing Federal Service absentee ballots starting Sept. 18, with the last day to register to vote for the general election being Oct. 13. Advance ballots and the period of advance voting in the County Election Office will start Oct. 14.

Advance voting in person continues until noon Nov. 2, with the general election this year falling on Nov. 3.

The Leavenworth County Courthouse is open to the public, but exterior doors remain locked during operating hours. Visitors must schedule an appointment to enter the building and arrange for someone to escort them in.

Visitors will be required to wear masks. For more information, visit the county website at leavenworthcounty.gov.