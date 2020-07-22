Archive for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

On with the show: Tonganoxie Recreation Commission summer youth theater production takes place outside

Youths act out a scene during Tonganoxie Recreation Commission's summer youth theater production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe." Youths put on the play at Tonganoxie VFW Park this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual summer production normally takes place at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School campus.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 22, 2020

The show went on this past weekend at Tonganoxie VFW Park.

Tonganoxie Recreation Commission’s annual summer theater production normally takes place at the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School campus with a big cast of local children participating in the community event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TRC made some adjustments.

This year’s production, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” had two shows, Friday night and Saturday morning, at the VFW Park.

Assistant TRC director Brad Eccles encouraged families of the cast members to practice proper social distancing and take other precautions when attending the shows.

The cast also was limited to 40 members in an effort to also minimize the size of group gatherings.

Joel Moraille played the role of Peter, while Dayton Schoenhofer was Susan.

Angelo Moraille took on the role of Edmund, while Bailey Wyatt was Lucy, Benji Thoennes was Mr. Tumnus and Lilly Pruitt was the White Witch.

Additionally, Trent Burge was the Dwarf, Taylor Brents was Mr. Beaver and Addi Schooler Mrs. Beaver, Isabel Moran the Wolf, Mason Schooler was Father Christmas and Conner Vestal played the role of Aslan.

Portraying the ensemble of animals were Allison Baldwin, Blake Baldwin, Tyler Baldwin, Maddox Battin, Abigail Blanka, Ashlyn Brune, Avery Brune, Betsy Burge, Jakob Burge, Lillian Burge, Hudson Caldwell, Quincy Caldwell, Nora Eccles, Reese Eckstein, Annalise Fouts, Lily Fouts, Eden Hodges, Leah Hodges, Aria Jeffery, Lukas Lyman, Danielle Miller, Eliana Moraille, Ella Moran, Addison Owen, Ella Pruitt, Maddie Pruitt, Riley Robinson, Max Thoennes and Fiona Thoennes.

Director for this year’s play was Bob Linebarger. Jacob Brents served as stage manager, assistant director and narrator and Tyler Baldwin handled program and poster art for the production.

