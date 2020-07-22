More than 50 Tonganoxie-area student-athletes took advantage of LMH Health’s Physicals Night last week at the Tonganoxie High east gymnasium.

LMH Health is partnering with local school districts to administer the physicals on designated nights at various schools. Kansas State High School Activities Association regulations require that students participating in KSHSAA activities undergo physicals in advance of participation each school year.

The physicals cost $25. LMH Health is donating half of the proceeds to the athletic training sports medicine programs at the respective schools.

Tonganoxie High had the first physical night on Wednesday, July 15.

LMH Health was in Basehor-Linwood on Monday.

Health care officials will be on hand tonight at Eudora and then finish up this coming Monday at Lawrence Free State for student-athletes planning to participate in athletics during the 2020-21 school year at both Free State and Lawrence High.

Overall, 54 Tonganoxie student-athletes utilized the Physicals Night offering last week.