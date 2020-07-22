Tonganoxie Business Association will not have its in-person Friday meetings until at least September.

TBA announced recently that it is postponing its weekly meetings until after Labor Day.

Meetings had resumed at their normal gathering spot at 8 a.m. Fridays at Village Venue event space at Fourth and Delaware streets in downtown Tonganoxie when some pandemic restrictions were lifted. However, it is difficult to socially distance at the venue when attendance is high for the Friday meetings.

Look for business updates on the Tonganoxie Business Association Facebook page or by visiting tonganoxiebusinessassociation.com.