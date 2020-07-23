25 years ago: July 19, 1995

With the summer months here, street repair has begun in earnest in Tonganoxie. Priorities for road work have been set by the city council, and the streets of Delaware, Pleasant, Shawnee, and Green are considered the number one priority. These streets will have mill and overlay work done to them. The primary road work which has been done so far, however, has been on Second street.

A break in the recent heat wave ahs brought relief to area residents, but damage was done during the several days when the temperature topped the 100 degree mark. The Kansas Department of Transportation reported several instances of road buckling or what they refer to as “Blow Ups.” A Blow Up occurs when a series of very wet weather is followed by a time of intense heat.

The community lost a long time resident this past weekend who brought attention to Tonganoxie by being up in the air a lot. Marshall Jack was the oldest active member of the American Pilot’s organization in this country. It’s hard to imagine a 95 year old flying small aircraft, but Marshall Jack was a pilot and he had the distinction of being the oldest in the country. He was a Tonganoxie businessman for years, having built the elevator facilities here several years ago. We saw him working actively for his favorite political candidate a couple years ago and we saw him visiting regularly at the Art Hancock Real Estate office. He was definitely an active person.

50 years ago: July 16, 1970

Miss Leavenworth, Elizabeth “Libby” Laming of Tonganoxie, was the winner of a $100 scholarship for the most original talent presentation at the Miss Kansas pageant last weekend in Pratt. Libby’s talents presentation was a humorous sketch on the life of a country girl.

The new Methodist Church at the corner of Fourth and Green Streets is one of the most attractive churches in Northeast Kansas. Entry into the church…with classrooms on the right and the sancturary on the left. Inside, other than the quiet beauty, the outstanding feature is the stained glass window.

75 years ago: July 19, 1945

Many young men of our communities are returning from war, but one Sergeant Irving L. Huntley of Linwood will be not be among them. Sgt. Huntley was serving in action in Africa and found himself in hospital where he was diagnosed with leukemia. Unfortunately, this is a fatal disease and such was the case for this brave young man. He was loaded aboard a ship bound for home when his condition worsened and he was gone within three days. Sgt. Huntley is buried in a military cemetery in Oran, Algeria in North Africa.

Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Sample and their young son, Ronnie visited Bernard Sample who has returned home after a tonsillectomy at Cushing hospital.

Musil’s Bakery says not to worry about the meat shortage as you can receive your protein nourishment by eating bread. Milk and wheat combined together provide a pack of power at mealtimes so be sure to offer plenty of bread at mealtimes.

Perry Lee Walters, age six, got a new sandbox but no sand. The young man looked for help but none could be found. Using his little wagon, Perry hauled one ton of Hunter Lumber sand to his yard on North Main. That’s a determined little boy.

100 years ago: July 22, 1920

The difficulty in getting material retards the rebuilding program of the Suburban Telephone, which recently started at a cost that when finished will amount to about $7,500. The bad condition of the lines made the recent storm ravages more damaging to the system than would have ensued had the lines been in the shape as planned when reconstruction is completed. So far, the telephone service has hardly been restored to normal. In places the lines were badly wrecked by the storm and it was several days before even all the town lines were cleared.

The local telephone system was started nineteen years ago this month, and it is a noteworthy fact that no dividend has ever been declared to the stockholders except one. The rebuilding of some of the heavier lines has been a necessity for several years, but the high price of material during war times has been prohibitive and even now is not much better, but work could no longer be deferred. The financing for the rebuilding is somewhat of a problem, but part of the money will be raised by the recent sale of the Linwood exchange.

125 years ago: July 25, 1895

Glenwood Gleanings – Most of the farmers in this neighborhood have their threshing done, the largest average yield of wheat being 13 bushels.

Boling Blasts – About 25 young people gathered at the home of Carl Homan, Wednesday evening, in honor of his 19th birthday. Numerous games were played and after an elegant lap supper the guests departed to their respective homes.

Dafer Doings – A number of young folks gave S. Babcock and wife a pleasant surprise last Friday evening. They furnished musicians and spent the time dancing until a late hour.

Several Tonganoxie young ladies have bicycles and several more are “figgering” on wheels.

Frits Eibes, living 5 miles east, has lost two daughters of typhoid fever the past 10 days.