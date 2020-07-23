Tonganoxie USD 464 will have a special school board meeting Thursday to discuss a strategic reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

There is limited space for patrons due to social distancing guidelines and, though it's a public meeting, there will not be an opportunity for patron comments.

The meeting will be recorded and uploaded to the district's website, tong464.org, by Friday.

A follow-up meeting for next week also likely will be set at the meeting.

Other agenda items are approval of bills and KASB policy update approval.