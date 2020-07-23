Archive for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Tonganoxie USD 464 school board to have special meeting Thursday to discuss reopening plans

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

July 23, 2020

Tonganoxie USD 464 will have a special school board meeting Thursday to discuss a strategic reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

There is limited space for patrons due to social distancing guidelines and, though it's a public meeting, there will not be an opportunity for patron comments.

The meeting will be recorded and uploaded to the district's website, tong464.org, by Friday.

A follow-up meeting for next week also likely will be set at the meeting.

Other agenda items are approval of bills and KASB policy update approval.

