Tonganoxie USD 464 school board to have special meeting Thursday to discuss reopening plans
July 23, 2020
Tonganoxie USD 464 will have a special school board meeting Thursday to discuss a strategic reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.
There is limited space for patrons due to social distancing guidelines and, though it's a public meeting, there will not be an opportunity for patron comments.
The meeting will be recorded and uploaded to the district's website, tong464.org, by Friday.
A follow-up meeting for next week also likely will be set at the meeting.
Other agenda items are approval of bills and KASB policy update approval.
