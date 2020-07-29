Tonganoxie has six new COVID-19 cases in the past week, and now has three more active cases during that time.

From July 20 to Monday, Tonganoxie went from 31 positive COVID-19 cases to 37, according to Leavenworth County Health Department statistics. Tonganoxie also was at 14 active cases as of July 20 and was at 17 a week later, as of this Monday’s numbers.

Other county communities had larger increases. Leavenworth went from 35 active cases July 20 to 53 Monday, while Basehor jumped by 12 active cases, from five to 17.

Total confirmed cases for Leavenworth is 234 and Basehor 23.

The Linwood area has seen a decrease in active cases during that time, from 17 to 11.