Here’s a list of scholarships and awards announced during commencement exercises Saturday for the McLouth High School Class of 2020 at Stan Barksick Sports Complex in McLouth. Most of the scholarships already have been distributed to students.

KSHSAA Citizenship Awards

Katie Kuglin and Dakota Schupp

Dale M. Dennis Education of Excellence Award

Riley Mahon

Tonganoxie American Legion Post 41

Elizabeth Funk

Jim and Jane Campbell Education Scholarship

Elizabeth Funk

Catherine Pearson Educational Scholarship

Tara True

Pete Edmonds Memorial Scholarship

Tara True

Stan and Fern Braksick MHS Scholarship

Riley Mahon

Bethel Graham Cook Scholarship

Tayshawn Barfield, Elizabeth Funk, Katie Kuglin, Dakota Schupp and Levi Thomas

Nelle L. Wellman Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Funk and Tara True

Bank of McLouth Scholarship

Tayshawn Barfield, Mia Forsberg and Kody Schupp

McLouth Recreation Commission Scholarship

Hailey Coates, Mia Forsberg, George Stean and Tara True

Bulldog Powerlifting Scholarship

Cassidy Jones

George Michael Bogard Memorial Scholarship

George Stean

Chase Coffin Memorial Scholarship

Mia Forsberg, Elizabeth Funk, Bethany Plake and Riley Mahon

McLouth Kiwanis Scholarship

Hailey Coates, Mia Forsberg, Elizabeth Funk, Cassidy Jones, Riley Mahon, Bethany Plake and Tara True