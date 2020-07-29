Archive for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
McLouth High grads earn scholarships, awards
July 29, 2020
Here’s a list of scholarships and awards announced during commencement exercises Saturday for the McLouth High School Class of 2020 at Stan Barksick Sports Complex in McLouth. Most of the scholarships already have been distributed to students.
KSHSAA Citizenship Awards
Katie Kuglin and Dakota Schupp
Dale M. Dennis Education of Excellence Award
Riley Mahon
Tonganoxie American Legion Post 41
Elizabeth Funk
Jim and Jane Campbell Education Scholarship
Elizabeth Funk
Catherine Pearson Educational Scholarship
Tara True
Pete Edmonds Memorial Scholarship
Tara True
Stan and Fern Braksick MHS Scholarship
Riley Mahon
Bethel Graham Cook Scholarship
Tayshawn Barfield, Elizabeth Funk, Katie Kuglin, Dakota Schupp and Levi Thomas
Nelle L. Wellman Memorial Scholarship
Elizabeth Funk and Tara True
Bank of McLouth Scholarship
Tayshawn Barfield, Mia Forsberg and Kody Schupp
McLouth Recreation Commission Scholarship
Hailey Coates, Mia Forsberg, George Stean and Tara True
Bulldog Powerlifting Scholarship
Cassidy Jones
George Michael Bogard Memorial Scholarship
George Stean
Chase Coffin Memorial Scholarship
Mia Forsberg, Elizabeth Funk, Bethany Plake and Riley Mahon
McLouth Kiwanis Scholarship
Hailey Coates, Mia Forsberg, Elizabeth Funk, Cassidy Jones, Riley Mahon, Bethany Plake and Tara True
