The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office added six deputies to its patrol division.

New deputies are John Dunlap, Emily Whitehead, Bradley Brandon, Alex Hancock, Matthew Haugh and Adam Turner.

Patrol deputies are responsible for law enforcement activities, traffic enforcement, investigations, assisting other law enforcement agencies, service of court papers and other duties relating to public safety and service. Although each deputy is certified, they will spend the next few months in a field training officer program before being released to independent patrol duties.

This expansion will help provide additional patrol coverage in Leavenworth County, which encompasses 463 square miles with an estimated population of 80,000 people.

“It is important to meet the needs of the community while balancing those of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Andy Dedeke, Leavenworth County Sheriff. “Increased interest in joining this office has allowed us to make these moves. With this transfer, we are able to position qualified deputies from other assignments while maintaining staffing needs throughout the office.”