Summer strength and conditioning programs in the Tonganoxie school district are set to begin in Monday.

The programs at Tonganoxie high and middle schools are to get started June 15.

All students in grades 7-12 who plan to participate in athletics during the 2020-21 school year are eligible to participate.

KSHSAA created summer guidelines for acclimation to physical activity. Student-athletes must participate in 10 acclimation days of workouts before attending a team camp, participate in summer leagues, organized competitions or the like.