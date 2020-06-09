Archive for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Second Harvest mobile food bank visiting Tonganoxie on Thursday
June 9, 2020
Second Harvest will have its next delivery this week to Tonganoxie.
Residents can stop by 10 a.m-noon Thursday at Cornerstone Family Worship, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40.
The pickup generally is the second Thursday of each month. Produce and other grocery food items are available to all residents at each of the pickups. People are limited to five family boxes per vehicle. The next pickup will be July 8 at Cornerstone.
